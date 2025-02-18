WATCH: Firefighter Crews Battle Huge Warehouse Fire In Jenkintown, PA

Bob Kelly via Facebook

A crazy 4-alarm fire broke out overnight in the Montgomery County section of Jenkintown, PA, that has taken social media by storm.

If you're unfamiliar with the town, it's actually the one that the ABC sitcom The Goldbergs is based on.

The blaze reportedly broke out just before 9:45 Monday night at the SPS Technologies warehouse. It wasn't long before first responders realized this particular fire was going to be a big one. Firefighters fought the flames while the Abington Police Department issued a shelter-in-place order due to all the smoke in the air. It quickly depleted the air quality within the region.

Multiple reports even confirm that Commissioner Jeffrey Browne hit up his social media pages to post warnings for local residents so they know to avoid the area.

Photo by Ricardo Gomez Angel via Unsplash
School Closures And Delayed Schedules

As a result of the air quality concerns, both the Abington and Jenkintown school districts have closed up shop for the Tuesday, 2/18 school day. Several private schools won't be opening, either. Imagine being a parent scrambling to find childcare for the day. Basically, everybody's in Limbo until this situation is under control.

Expect Transportation Delays Throughout The Day

The blaze isn't just impacting schools. Commuters have also been affected. Delays have been reported on both the Warminster and Doylestown regional rails. No doubt, there are plenty of people trying to figure out "plan B" to get to work this morning.

Who knows when things will return to normal for this area. Locals are encouraged to keep an eye out for updates regarding changing transportation schedules, school information, and air quality reports. It could be a few days before things start to settle down.

