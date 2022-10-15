Four people are facing charges following a shoplifting and theft investigation in Atlantic City.

According to the Atlantic City Police Department, during the months of August and September following complaints of shoplifting from stores at Tanger Outlets The Walk, detectives conducted an investigation that targeted employees that engaged in the purchase of stolen merchandise.

It was found that employees at these various commercial establishments were purchasing items that were stolen, sometimes minutes after a shoplifting theft, from retail stores located at The Walk.

50-year-old Jaime Zuniga Cardona of Pleasantville, owner of La Latina Barber Shop Atlantic City; 61-year-old Eugene Ramos of Mays Landing, an employee of Pizza Di Roma in Atlantic City; 34-year-old Carlos Murillo Galeano of Atlantic City, an employee at Israel Barbershop in Atlantic City; and 58-year-old Ismail Cetin of Pleasantville, a former employee of Pizza King in Atlantic City, were all charged with receiving stolen property.

ACPD Chief James Sarkos said in a statement,

The Atlantic City Police Department will aggressively target any individual or establishment found to be buying stolen merchandise. We will continue to work with all of our partners to hold these offenders accountable.

All four were issued summonses pending future court appearances.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

