4 Kids Under 15 Busted for Car Theft and Burglary in Galloway, NJ
These four kids are growing up fast - but, definitely not in the right direction.
Galloway Police arrest four kids
A big/little arrest for the Galloway Township Police Department, with help from the Absecon Police Department.
Absecon Police were alerted of a situation just before 2am Sunday. Police found out about a group of people trying to break into vehicles in Absecon. They were reportedly traveling in a Dodge Journey and headed towards Galloway Township.
Galloway Police were able to locate the car near Route 30 and 8th Avenue. Police initiated a traffic stop, but the Dodge quickly drove away, in an attempt to flee police.
Shortly thereafter, police located the car again, on Arbutus Avenue. This time the car was abandoned - and police quickly discovered the vehicle had been stolen.
Galloway and Absecon Police then worked together and ultimately, after several hours, found all four suspects hiding in various location.
Charges are pending
Police say the ages of the four are 12, 13, 13, and 14. All are from Atlantic City. They've all been charges with numerous crimes, and were released to their guardians pending court dates.
“This was very impressive work from both the Galloway Township and Absecon City Police Departments”, said Chief Richard D. Barber. “This coordination and teamwork between our departments is another example of how collaboration with other law enforcement agencies can lead to positive results.”
