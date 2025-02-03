While chain restaurants, chain sports bars, and everything in between seem to be popping up on every corner in the Garden State, New Jersey continues to have quite an eclectic mix of dive bars.

But first, what exactly is a "dive bar?" Usually, it's one of those places that you know it when you see it.

From Wikipedia, we can get a pretty good formal definition: "a small, unglamorous, eclectic, old-style bar with inexpensive drinks, which may feature dim lighting, shabby or dated decor, neon beer signs, packaged beer sales, cash-only service, and a local clientele."

That's pretty accurate.

And allow me to say this right out of the gate: an establishment being labeled a "dive bar" is not a bad thing. In fact, it's a badge of honor.

A dive bar is your local community hang-out spot — and it's earned that right because it's been there forever.

You go there, your friends go there, their friends go there, and there's a good chance you either went to high school with the bartender or you know the guy sitting at the end of the bar who's working on his third Coors Light of the afternoon.

The really good dive bars will still have a bit of cigarette smoke hanging just under the lights shining down from the ceiling even though you haven't been able to smoke inside a bar in New Jersey for several years (how do they do that?).

It's where you go after you played the greatest adult-league softball game ever and it's also where you've cried watching the Eagles or Giants, cheered on the Phillies or the Yankees, and shouted four-letter words at the Flyers (an open letter to the Flyers organization: I'm 48 years old and I've never seen you win the Stanley Cup... just sayin').

We recently took to social media and asked folks from one end of the state to the other to share their favorite dive bars and the feedback did not disappoint.

Let's look at the locally picked top dive bars across New Jersey...

New and classic favorites: The best dive bars in New Jersey The term "dive bar" used to be something derogatory. Nowadays it's more of a badge of honor to say to own one, go to one, or work at one.

