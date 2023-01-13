It may seem like Jersey people are convinced our 💩 doesn't stink. I promise you, that's what we think AT ALL. It all boils down to one specific fact: there are certain quirks about New Jersey that people who aren't from here will just NEVER understand. Over time, you naturally become okay with that.

Get our free mobile app

With so many people headed to our shores during the summer each an every year, it's probably smart to clear up some of the locals' weird obsessions.

Let's face it, we do have some pretty funny ones...

1.) Hoagies vs. Subs

Giant Turkey Hoagie Lisa F. Young loading...

It can get confusing for out-of-staters to know whether or not they should be ordering a "hoagie" or a "sub". Depending on what part of New Jersey they're visiting, a hoagie and a sub are the exact same thing. Outsiders have to hear the story about why some people call them "hoagies." They also need a dividing line so they know what word to use and where.

2.) Wawa

Google Street View Google Street View loading...

While we're on the topic of food, you can try your best to explain why New Jersey loves Wawa so much, but it's best to just take them to one. They'll get it once they experience it. Make sure you get them a soft pretzel!

3.) Jughandles

Photo by Ádám Berkecz on Unsplash Photo by Ádám Berkecz on Unsplash loading...

Why does Jersey have so many jughandles? Honestly, we don't know. All we know is that the NJ powers-that-be hate left turns for some reason.

4.) Love of Pork Roll

EzumeImages EzumeImages loading...

Besides the areas right outside of Philly, Jersey really is the one place where you'll hear about pork roll all day every day. Pork roll and scrapple are the preferred breakfast meats here. Do a good deed and get the next out-of-towner you meet a pork roll, egg, and cheese breakfast sandwich. They'll understand the obsession once they taste one.

5.) Shore vs. Beach

Photo by Marla Schmidt on Unsplash Photo by Marla Schmidt on Unsplash loading...

Have you ever noticed that some Jersey residents say they're "going down the shore" while other say they're "going to the beach?" So, you may have to elaborate the reason for that. The "shore" is the region of the state where the beach is. Once you're at "shore," you go to the "beach."

I'm sure there are PLENTY more where that came from, but at least attempt to clear up those five the next time you host out-of-towners.

21 of the Best Places to Get a Hoagie (or Sub) in South Jersey (Besides Wawa) From one side of South Jersey to the other, these are some of the best places to grab a hoagie... enjoy!