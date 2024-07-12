5 Scariest Ways To Die During Summer In NJ

Ah, summertime in the Garden State... it's the best, isn't it?

Beach vibes galore, coastal charm in every shore town, and the perfect blend of relaxation and excitement; that's what South Jersey summers represent. Imagine stretches of soft and sandy beaches along the coast, every few feet dotted with someone (or an entire group) taking in the sights and sounds of the day. It's a great experience.

There's nothing quite like it, time spent in Jersey during the summer. There's something that sparks nostalgia for all who come here (even if they've never been here before).

While summer is usually a WONDERFUL time to enjoy yourself at NJ's beaches, it's NOT the time to lose your wits. We all tend to let loose a little in summertime. That's perfectly understandable. After all, summer's the time to go a little wild. For whatever reason, it's usually the time of year we overlook danger the most.

We're all so busy having the time of our lives and soaking up the sun that we aren't as mindful as we should be to things and situations that can harm us. That's why accidents are common during the summer. Nobody wants to see an accident turn into something worse. Talk about the ultimate buzzkill.

What's even scarier is that what starts as a small accident during the summer months can quickly turn into something MUCH more serious...

5 scariest ways to die during the summer

5.) Tick and Mosquitoes

Did you know that mosquitoes are actually the deadliest animals on the planet? People die more from mosquito bites than any other mishap with the animal kingdom. We all know that mosquitoes are ravenous this time of year. Make sure you're wearing plenty of repellent or have some method of keeping them away from you. West Nile Virus is no joke and, in some cases, can lead to death. Ticks can carry Lyme disease and that's no bueno, either.



4.) Food Poisoning

With all the grilling and summer barbecues you attend on the weekends, it's a lot more common to experience food poisoning during the warmer months. Not to mention, there are a lot of sides served cold at these gatherings, which means heat isn't killing any germs. Cross-contamination of raw meat and fish with other food items is also a lot more common this time of year.



3.) Sunburn

I don't care how badly you want to look like a bronzed baddie... lather on that sunblock, okay?? While it's true that a bad sunburn isn't the worst thing in the world because it'll heal in a few days, the skin cancer that could follow years down the line certainly isn't a joke. A summer tan is NOT worth your life.



2.) Drowning

With so many people at the beaches and swim clubs during the warmer months, is it any wonder that drownings are so much more common in the Garden State during the summer? Make sure you watch out for rip currents at the beach, don't swim while intoxicated, and always keep an eye on children playing in water.



1.) Heat

Who wants to suffer from heatstroke? Seems like the absolute WORST way to go, don't you think? You may find this hard to believe, but heat actually kills more people than hurricanes and tornados. Wild, right? When someone experiences heat stroke, their body's ability to regulate temperature breaks down. After that comes the confusion, rapid heartbeat, hot and dry skin (in classic heat stroke) or hot and sweaty skin (in exertional heat stroke), nausea, vomiting, headache, and even loss of consciousness. It can cause damage to the brain, heart, kidneys, and muscles, and can ultimately lead to death. Therefore, it's important to take preventive measures in hot weather, stay hydrated, and recognize the signs of heat-related illness to prevent heat stroke from occurring.

Summer is always a great time, but don't be dumb about your time spent. Make sure you're doing everything you can to stay safe.

