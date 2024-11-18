Authorities in Camden County are asking for your help locating six people who have recently disappeared — five of them are teenagers.

The half-dozen people listed below were reported missing from November 10th through the 17th.

5 teens from Camden County reported missing in the past week Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of the people listed below is urged to call the Camden County Police Department's tip line at (856) 757-7042. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

Meanwhile, the search continues — for, in some cases, decades — for dozens of other children across New Jersey...

