5 Things in New Jersey You Have to Try Once

Ask anyone what New Jersey is known for, and our beautiful beaches will surely be near the top of the list. We've got 60 beaches spread out over 130 miles. People in our state take a lot of pride in the Jersey Shore (our beaches, not so much the show.)

As much as our beaches are great points of interest, there's so much more to experience in our state. There's something for everyone. Here's a list of some things you might want to check out, if you haven't already.

Laurel Acres Park in Mount Holy offers a wide variety of options. From jogging to fishing, to long quiet strolls, it's a great way to get away from hectic life. They have picnic tables, and restrooms as well as a dog park. They have a great playground for kids as well. 1045 S. Church Street, Mount Laurel.

The Prudential Center, otherwise known as The Rock, in Newark is an awesome facility to see a concert or NHL Hockey. It's home of the NJ Devils and they've done a great job creating an arena that pays homage to NJ high school hockey.

Look closely and you may see your high school represented on the walls. Great seats throughout, plenty of concessions and a great atmosphere. Easy access to trains, and plenty of police to create a secure environment.

Great Swamp National Wildlife Refuge is a natural paradise consisting of over 7,000 acres of various habitats. It's a great place to watch animals in their natural habitat and this refuge is home to over 200 species of birds as well as foxes, turtles, deer and many more.

In addition, you'll be treated to the best that nature has to offer when it comes to wildflowers. The refuge is located at Pleasant Plains Road, Basking Ridge.



Gunnison Beach is probably the most unique place on my list. We've all heard about it, but have you ever been there? For those unfamiliar, Gunnison is New Jersey's only clothing-optional beach.

It's located in Middletown Township and is federally managed. It costs 15 bucks per car, and not ALL of the beach is clothing optional.



Laurita Winery in New Egypt is the perfect place to meet up with friends and relax while sampling a wide variety of local wines. There is always something going on at Laurita. From food truck festivals to goat yoga to girl's getaway weekends, there is more to the winery than the wine.

The Inn at Laurita gets great reviews for comfort and surroundings. While reservations are typically not required, I'd suggest you purchase tickets in advance on their website.

