Family Fun Ideas for Winter in New Jersey

Pretty soon, the holiday season will come to an end, and the winter blahs will kick in. When you think about stuff to do in the Garden State, the first thing that comes to mind is probably the shore.

However, there are some really cool things to check out, and your kids will love it.

The Adventure Aquarium in Camden is a great place to start. We live near coastal waters, why not learn what's in the water? This is a great place for kids to learn about and gain an appreciation of aquatic wildlife. They have all the animals you'd expect from an aquarium and more. I took my daughters there years ago, and they still talk about the experience. Capacity is limited, so it's best to plan in advance, and make reservations.

Adventure Aquarium via Facebook Adventure Aquarium via Facebook loading...

One of my favorite things to do during the winter, is head to Asbury Park and visit the Silverball Museum Retro Arcade. Anyone who grew up in New Jersey remembers the days spent at the arcades that dotted the boards. Visting Silverball will take you back in time. They have pinball/Arcade games that span several generations, and kids will love the blinking lights and sounds. The way it works is you pay one price for the time you want to spend there. Tickets run from ten bucks for a half hour to 20 dollars for an all-day pass.

Steve McKay Townsquare Media Steve McKay Townsquare Media loading...

Ok, I'll tell you up front that this next idea is a little weird, but that's the charm. Hop in the car and head to Mercer County, and in Hamilton, by the train station, they have what is called, Grounds for Sculptures. These sculptures are true pieces of art and are very cool. They range from colorful cool, to big cool, to weird cool...you get the idea. This is an interesting place to visit during the day, but at night, it's incredible. Through the end of the year, they are showing, Night Forms: Infinite Wave. It bursts with color and the kids will love it. I also highly recommend going after a snowfall. Tickets are required and can be purchased at their web site.

Grounds for Sculptures via Facebook Grounds for Sculptures via Facebook loading...

For more ideas visit, mommypoppins.com

Grounds For Sculpture - Night Forms An Outdoor Experience - Night Forms Infinite Wave 2022

A Great Family Day Trip in New Jersey Take a Trip to Beautiful Turtle Back Zoo in West Orange New Jersey