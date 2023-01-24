5 Things in NJ the Giants Can do with Free Time This Weekend

Last weekend, the Giants saw their dreams of a Cinderella season evaporate as the Philadelphia Eagles crushed them at Lincoln Financial Field 38-7.

Now that the Giants will have some free time this weekend, I thought I could help with some alternatives to football.

I know when I need a pick-me-up, I hope in the car, take the Garden State Parkway North to Asbury Park and spend some time at the Silverball Retro Arcade. A half-day pass costs $17.50. They could immerse themselves 1:00 til 7:00 and totally blockout the NFC Championship game.

They can plan a weekend getaway in Atlantic City. On Saturday night, they can catch comedian Whitney Cummings at the Borgata. Whitney is one of the funniest stand-up comics in the country. They can use the laughs. Then, on Sunday, they can head over to the Hard Rock for the 4:00 performance of Dance to the Music.

If they want to stay closer to their home in East Rutherford, they can spend the day at The American Dream Mall. They'll have a plethora of options there. They can visit the Legoland Discovery Center, or may do some indoor skiing, or just splash around in the "giant" wave pool (pun intended).

Smithville Village is a fun day away from the stresses of life. They can shop in the boutiques, and then head over to the Smithville Inn for a great dinner. Personally, I'd recommend the French Onion Soup and the Wasabi tuna.

Finally, perhaps a weekend getaway at a bed and breakfast in Cape May be just the thing to soothe the soul. You can work in time to visit the Willow Creek Winery and Farm and sample some great wines that they serve.

...and if you're a Giants fan? Be proud of the great season your team had. Truthfully, at the start of the season, did you expect to get to the postseason? Also, be thankful. It could be worse. You could be a Jets fan like me!

