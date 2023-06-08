5 Uniquely South Jersey Things You Won’t Find Anywhere Else

We live in a great place, South Jersey.

As I often say, we live in a place where other people choose to vacation.

Think about that, you can go anywhere in the world for some rest, relaxation, and/or fun, and millions of people choose South Jersey.

We have to be doing something right - even if we're not sure what it is!

We've come up with five things that are uniquely South Jersey - things you won't find anywhere else. Let's go!

1. Lucy the Elephant in Margate.

No other area has its own six-story tall elephant looking over the beach! It's an elephant that you can go inside and walk around. Tell people that you walked inside an elephant and watch the looks you get!

2. The Victorian Charm of Cape May.

Oh, there is Victorian architecture in a lot of places, but right on the beach? Every photo you take in Cape May is like a postcard - beautiful and charming!

3. The Doo-Wop Look of Wildwood.

You may be able to find a doo-wap-looking place here or there - but not a whole slew of them! Heck, even the Wawa looks cool!

4. The Cape May Zoo.

It's a free zoo! There are no free any places anymore!

*Even though it's free, please make a donation when you enter - thanks!

5. Atlantic City's Casinos.

Sure, everywhere else have casinos, but other than Vegas, not to this extent. Ours put you right on the beach - or the bay - and they look pretty good inside and out.

If you don't gamble, the casinos now have lots of other attractions: food, shows, and even an indoor water park!

These are just some of the unique things that make South Jersey great!

