5-Year-Old Now Stable After Close Call In North Wildwood, NJ, Motel Pool

Law enforcement was called to a motel in North Wildwood to face what, no doubt, is one of the hardest and scariest calls they have to handle. It's always scary when a child is involved. They had to respond to an incident that happened at the Roman Holiday Resort Motel.

Sources report that upon arrival, emergency personnel found a 5-year-old girl who evidently ran into some serious trouble while swimming in the motel's pool. When they arrived, she was, reportedly, unresponsive. That's when crews went to work and proceeded to make every effort to bring her back.

Once more emergency workers began to arrive, particularly firefighters, they continued with CPR until the girl was eventually airlifted to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

The girl is still at CHOP and in stable condition.

Sources report that as of Monday evening, her condition remains the same.

