51-Year-Old Villas Woman Busted on Drug Charges

A Villas woman has been charged with a number of drug violations following her arrest by Cape May County Authorities.

Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland, Chief Kevin Lewis of the Lower Township Police Department and Chief John Stevenson of the North Wildwood Police Department have announced the arrest of Dawn Corcoran, 51, of Villas.



On Wednesday, officials from a number of departments executed a search warrant at Corcoran's home on Bay Avenue in Villas.

"As a result of the search, over ½ ounce of suspected cocaine, under ½ ounce of suspected heroin, under ½ ounce of suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, a .22 caliber long rifle, .22 caliber ammunition, and approximately $11,505.00 were seized."

Corcoran has been charged with the following:

• Three (3) counts of Possession of CDS (heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine), crimes of the 3rd degree.

• One (1) count of Distribution of CDS a crime of the 2nd degree (cocaine).

• two (2) counts of Distribution of CDS, crimes of the 3rd degree (heroin and methamphetamine).

• Money Laundering a crime of the 3rd degree.

• Certain Person not to Possess Ammunition a crime of the 4th degree.

• Certain Person not to Possess a Firearm a crime of the 2nd degree.

• Possessing a Firearm While Being in Possession of CDS a crime of the 2nd degree.

After being processed, Corcoran received a summons for a court appearance.

Cooperating in the investigation and the arrest were a number of departments, including the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office Gangs, Guns, and Narcotics Task Force, the Lower Township Police Department, the North Wildwood Police Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Cape May County Regional SWAT Team.

