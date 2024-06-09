North Wildwood Cops Looking for Suspects in Boardwalk Assault

Plain and simple, our local boardwalks need to be safe spaces.

Unfortunately, some have ruined that idea in the last few weeks.

Luckily, we have some great local law enforcement agencies working hard to keep the boardwalks safe and bring those to justice that are causing problems.

North Wildwood Police Department North Wildwood Police Department loading...

Police in North Wildwood say assault happened Saturday

The North Wildwood Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects in an aggravated assault investigation.

Police say the incident happened this past Saturday (June 8, 2024) in the area of 26th Street and the Boardwalk.

The two suspects are pictured above. Police say they want to identify the white male wearing pink shorts and no shirt. The second suspect is a "white male, thin build, wearing a black shirt, purple shorts and sunglasses."

Get our free mobile app

If you can help North Wildwood Police, you're urged to call them at 609-522-2411. You can also email the Detective Division at detectives@nwpd.org. Finally, you can make an anonymous tip via TEXT-A-TIP by texting TIP NWPD, followed by your message to 888777.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

LOOK: Can you guess the world-famous actor from a childhood photo? Stacker used Getty Images to compile photos of beloved actors from when they were children. How many can you guess from their childhood picture alone? Gallery Credit: Stacker