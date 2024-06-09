North Wildwood Cops Looking for Suspects in Boardwalk Assault
Plain and simple, our local boardwalks need to be safe spaces.
Unfortunately, some have ruined that idea in the last few weeks.
Luckily, we have some great local law enforcement agencies working hard to keep the boardwalks safe and bring those to justice that are causing problems.
Police in North Wildwood say assault happened Saturday
The North Wildwood Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects in an aggravated assault investigation.
Police say the incident happened this past Saturday (June 8, 2024) in the area of 26th Street and the Boardwalk.
The two suspects are pictured above. Police say they want to identify the white male wearing pink shorts and no shirt. The second suspect is a "white male, thin build, wearing a black shirt, purple shorts and sunglasses."
If you can help North Wildwood Police, you're urged to call them at 609-522-2411. You can also email the Detective Division at detectives@nwpd.org. Finally, you can make an anonymous tip via TEXT-A-TIP by texting TIP NWPD, followed by your message to 888777.
