Authorities in Middle Township say a man was killed while riding a bicycle last weekend.

The accident, according to the Middle Township Police Department, happened around 2:00 Saturday afternoon, March 19th, at Magnolia Drive and Romney Place.

The preliminary investigation revealed the subject on the bicycle was traveling west on Romney Place and attempted to cross Magnolia Drive and was struck by a Chevrolet Suburban that was traveling south.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say multiple witnesses said the bicyclist, identified as 66-year-old James Allen of Cape May Court House, entered the intersection without stopping.

There were no complaints filed against the driver of the Suburban.

The accident was investigated by the Middle Township Crash Team, Middle Township Major Crimes Unit, and the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The Middle Township Police Department initially indicated the victim was 56 years old before correcting his age.

