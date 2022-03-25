66-year-old Bicyclist Killed in Middle Twp., NJ, Accident

66-year-old Bicyclist Killed in Middle Twp., NJ, Accident

Magnolia Drive and Romney Place in Middle Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Authorities in Middle Township say a man was killed while riding a bicycle last weekend.

Get our free mobile app

The accident, according to the Middle Township Police Department, happened around 2:00 Saturday afternoon, March 19th, at Magnolia Drive and Romney Place.

The preliminary investigation revealed the subject on the bicycle was traveling west on Romney Place and attempted to cross Magnolia Drive and was struck by a Chevrolet Suburban that was traveling south.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say multiple witnesses said the bicyclist, identified as 66-year-old James Allen of Cape May Court House, entered the intersection without stopping.

There were no complaints filed against the driver of the Suburban.

The accident was investigated by the Middle Township Crash Team, Middle Township Major Crimes Unit, and the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The Middle Township Police Department initially indicated the victim was 56 years old before correcting his age.

Study: Six of the top 30 deadliest intersections in America are in NJ

Analysis of NHTSA data by the Fang Law Firm determined these six intersections are among the deadliest in the nation.

The 29 Best Local South Jersey Restaurants as Determined by Locals

If you want to know where locals eat in South Jersey, this list will point you in the right direction.
Filed Under: Cape May County, Cape May County NJ News, Cape May Court House, Middle Township, Middle Township NJ News
Categories: News, South Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top