58-year-old man killed in hit-and-run accident in Washington Twp., NJ

Washington Township NJ Police - Photo: Washington Twp Police Dept / Canva

Authorities in Gloucester County continue to investigate a fatal hit-and-run accident Monday night.

The Washington Township Police Department says the incident happened around 8:10 at Fries Mill Road and Adele Drive near the entrance to the Deux Mare Estates development.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a pedestrian, later identified as 58-year-old John DeMarco of Turnersville, was struck by an unknown vehicle in the southbound lane of Fries Mill Road while walking in the roadway.

That vehicle fled the scene following the impact and was not identified during the initial investigation.

A 58-year-old man was killed at Fries Mill Road and Adele Drive in Washington Twp NJ - Photo: Google Maps
DeMarco was taken to Cooper Hospital in Camden where he later died from his injuries.

Fries Mill Road was closed for approximately two hours while the scene was cleared.

This accident remains under investigation and anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any tips is asked to contact Ofc. Frank Cicalese with the Washington Township Police Department by calling (856) 589-0330.

