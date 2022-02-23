59 -Year-old Barnegat Woman Killed in Car Crash

An accident in Barnegat has claimed the life of a local resident.

Barnegat Police say the two-vehicle accident happened Sunday afternoon, just before 4 pm, in the area of Barnegat Boulevard North and Cole Drive.

When police arrived on the scene they found one of the drivers unconscious and unresponsive. Police performed life-saving measures on Alice Toriello, 59, of Barnegat. She was taken to the hospital but died of her injuries.

Police say the driver of the other vehicle, Rudolph Schoenberg, 28, of Waretown, suffered minor injuries and refused treatment at the accident scene.

According to police, "The initial investigation found that Toriello was attempting to make a left turn from Cole Drive onto Barnegat Boulevard when her vehicle collided with Schoenberg's which was traveling on the northbound side of Barnegat Boulevard traveling towards Route 9."

The accident remains under investigation. Barnegat Police are asking for anyone who witnessed the accident to call them at 698-5000.

SOURCE: Barnegat Police Department.

