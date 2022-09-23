6 ABC Action News Sports Guy Says Goodbye, Teases New Job

A Facebook post from Jeff Skversky caught me by surprise today. You know Jeff from his role as a sportscaster on Action News on 6ABC, where he has worked since 2009.

Skversky posted on social media Thursday to confirm that he is no longer a member of the Action News team.

My time at Channel 6 has come to an end after 13 years, as you’ve probably noticed by now.

Since I was a little kid, it was always my dream to be a sportscaster in my hometown of Philadelphia and cover the teams I grew up rooting for.

To cover the Eagles Super Bowl season, Phillies, Sixers, Flyers and Union playoff runs, the Villanova National Championships, as well as share countless stories, has been a thrill of a lifetime!

After doing a little digging, I began to realize that Jeff Skversky hasn't been on an Action News broadcast since January, at the least.

It turns out that Kevin Kinkead, a reporter with the Philadephia online sports page Crossing Broad first noticed that Skverky was missing from 6ABC early in 2022.

Kinkead wrote at the time that he learned that Jeff Skverky's name had been removed from the online list of 6ABC employees and his bio and all images of him had been taken off the WPVI-TV website.

I can tell you from experience that broadcasting can be a tough business, and, lots of times, that's how things are handled when someone is let go by a TV or radio station.

In his writing on Jeff Skverky's disappearance from Action News, Kevin Kinkead mentioned speaking with a source who told him there had been some cutbacks at 6ABC and it seemed like Skverky was the odd man out.

It is possible that Jeff was laid off and left with the impression that he might be brought back to 6ABC at some point.

That would explain why Skversky had kept Action News as his place of employment on all his bio information for the better part of a year after being let go. It would also account for Skversky not publicly saying he was no longer with the station. He was hoping he would be returning to the fold.

Again, this is speculation, but...educated speculation.

Regardless, now we know that Skvesky is gone for good and even hinting at his next opportunity in his Facebook Post.

While it’s hard to say goodbye, I’m happy to share my next career move soon!

With Brotherly Love, Jeff Skversky We wish Jeff all the best. He's a local guy who got his start 20 years ago at WMGM-TV 40, so we want him to land on his feet.

