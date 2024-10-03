6 Reasons You Need to Get an Emu at Your Egg Harbor Township Home

The kids want a dog, the wife wants a cat. What do you want?
You want an emu.
Trust me, you want an emu.
6 reasons why you should get one are coming up.
What's an emu?
An emu is a flightless bird, found originally in Australia. Wikipedia says it's the 3rd tallest bird in the world, reaching over 6 feet tall in some cases. They can sprint up to 30 MPH. Interestingly, the female emu lays the eggs, but the male emu incubates them. The father also nurtures the babies.
Can you own an emu in New Jersey?
According to the Courier Post, it's legal to own an emu in New Jersey. You don't even need a permit. Before you run down to the local emu store, you probably should check with your local officials to see if emus are OK to own, based on local zoning laws and such. For example, in Egg Harbor Township a few years back, a family ran into trouble because of pigs and chickens on their property. (Check out that story here)
Here are the 6 reasons to get an emu
The six reasons to get an emu are the kids in this video! They're freaking out, screaming and crying at the emu and the emu is running wild! Wouldn't you love to get that reaction every day with your emu?
By the way, go back and watch the video again. Check out the other animals that seem to be intently watching what's going on.
I want an emu! Get me an emu!
