6 Things to Know About Being an Ocean City, NJ Summer Lifeguard

Want to Be an Ocean City Lifeguard?

The preparation for surf's up on the Ocean City Beach Patrol is getting an earlier start than ever this year in an attempt to get the attention of the best potential guards before they find other summer work.

That means they really want you. It also means, if you are interested in being a guard this summer, you have to act more quickly.

Here Are Six Things to Know About Being an Ocean City Lifeguard This Summer

1- Tryouts are Saturday, June 3. You must be 16 by July 15, 2023, to be a lifeguard this summer.

2- Ocean City is expanding its search to include summer homeowners and their families this summer. That could mean more competition. That's what the city is hoping.

3- Ocean City hopes to have 190 lifeguards this year, 20 more than last summer.

4- The starting pay for lifeguards is $12.80 per hour, but, a pay raise is under consideration for this summer to be more competitive.

5- You do not need any certifications or previous lifeguarding experience The Ocean City beach patrol will give you paid training.

6- Last year's tryout test included:

- A 500-meter box swim

- A 500-meter box paddle

- A 1/2 mile beach run

- A 500-meter surf dash

To register for lifeguard tryouts, visit: ocnj.us/ocbp

Delicious Ocean City, NJ Restaurants Open This Off-Season