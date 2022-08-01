Authorities in Gloucester County say a woman was seriously injured when she was hit by a vehicle while attempting to cross a busy highway over the weekend.

The Franklin Township Police Department says the accident happened around 8:20 Sunday evening in the 300 block of Delsea Drive. That's where 63-year-old Mary Mayo of Newfield was struck by a vehicle that fled from the scene.

Mayo was seriously injured and flown to Cooper University Hospital. She was lasted reported to be in critical but stable condition.

Police say the vehicle that struck Mayo fled south on Delsea Drive, heading towards Vineland.

Anyone that may have witnessed the accident is asked to contact police at (856) 694-1414.

