Authorities in Burlington County are asking for your help locating a 65-year-old woman who could be in or around southern Ocean County.

Ann Iadicola of Moorestown, NJ, missing

According to the Moorestown Police Department, Ann Iadicola was last seen at her home on the unit block of West Close St. on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Family members say they received a phone call from her this morning (October 24th) where Ann reported her car had broken down in the Tuckerton area and that she was walking down a “long and winding road.”

Iadicola would have been driving her silver 2007 Toyota Rav 4 with New Jersey registration JB3-30C.

Moorestown NJ - Photo: Google Maps / Canva Moorestown NJ - Photo: Google Maps / Canva loading...

She is described as follows:

65 years old

5' 1" tall

130 pounds

Last seen wearing a green and white top and blue jeans

Ann Iadicola of Moorestown NJ reported missing - Photo: Moorestown Police Department / Canva Ann Iadicola of Moorestown NJ reported missing - Photo: Moorestown Police Department / Canva loading...

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Ann Iadicola, you are urged to contact the Moorestown Police Department at (856) 234-8300 or dial 9-1-1.