7 Arrested in Atlantic City Drug Crackdown

A joint police task force doing surveillance in two areas of Atlantic City known for drug sales arrested seven people on Wednesday.

Atlantic City Police say the multi-agency operation found drugs, cash, and a gun during the drug sweep.

In a Facebook post, Atlantic City Police said they made the arrests after watching drug-related activities on the 1800 block of Hummock Avenue and the 1300 to 1600 blocks of Atlantic Avenue.

Authorities recovered over an ounce of suspected cocaine, heroin and $2000 in drug money.

“This operation was conducted as part of our ongoing efforts to address community concerns and quality of life issues in these areas. Increased enforcement will continue into the future,” said Atlantic City Police Chief James Sarkos.

Police arrested Alvin Whitaker, 30, of Atlantic City, Anthony Andrews, 32, of Atlantic City, Theron Parrish-Jordan, 23, of Mays Landing, and William Rudolph, 32, of Atlantic City for drug sales.

Celena Bastian, 43, of Tuckerton, Pedro Figueroa, 49, of Galloway Township, and Mark McLaughlin, 32, of Atlantic City were arrested for drug possession.

Whitaker, Andrews, Parish, Rudolph, and Figueroa were taken to the Atlantic County Justice Facility. Bastian and McLaughlin were released on a summons pending a future court date.

The joint investigation was conducted by the Atlantic City Police Special Investigations Section, the DEA Atlantic City Resident Office and the Liberty Mid-Atlantic DEA Atlantic County HIDTA Task Force.



