New Jersey Is One Of The Worst States For A Fall Move

Apparently, there’s a certain time of year when you probably shouldn’t move to New Jersey.

And before anyone says it, yes, I know some people would argue that there’s no good time to move to New Jersey because of how expensive it is.

According to a new ranking though, there’s actually a particularly bad season to make the move: fall.

My Baggage recently ranked the worst states in the country for a fall move, and New Jersey landed at number 3.

Which is honestly a little surprising when you look at the weather.

READ MORE: Get Your Holiday Pictures Taken With Dominic The Donkey In Hammonton

NJ Actually Has Pretty Good Fall Weather

New Jersey averages about 10.93 inches of rain between September and November, which is the lowest amount among the states in the ranking’s bottom 10.

The Garden State also has an average fall temperature of 57 degrees, making it the third-warmest state among those ranked lowest. Only Florida and North Carolina are warmer.

So, beautiful fall weather? We’ve got that.

Apparently, the problem is everything else that comes with moving.

Moving to NJ in the Fall Could Be a Headache

The ranking takes more than weather into account, including things like housing costs and potential travel disruptions.

Let’s be honest: moving is already stressful enough without having to coordinate your keys, movers, deliveries and arrival time like some kind of military operation.

Relocation experts recommend giving yourself some breathing room between the major parts of your move and keeping your essentials with you in case something gets delayed.

So if you’re planning to move to New Jersey this fall, maybe don’t schedule everything down to the last five minutes.

The weather might cooperate. Your moving truck? That’s another story.

Take A Look At All The Damage From NJ's First Big Fall Nor'Easter Of 2026 The first fall nor'easter of 2026 rolled in overnight, the last weekend of September. By Saturday afternoon, much of Long Beach Island and other Shore spots were underwater, with stronger than usual high tides and coastal flooding.

Elsewhere in New Jersey, gusty winds downed trees and caused other chaos, as seen in these audience submitted photos. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt