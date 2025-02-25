7 arrested in South Jersey heroin mill bust: Troopers

Seven people have been arrested following a massive four-month-long investigation into an alleged heroin mill in South Jersey.

The New Jersey State Police have charged the following people:

William J. Anderson, 60, Browns Mills

Marc Pleason, 52, Browns Mills

Michael Picozzi, 44, Browns Mills

Leslie Anderson, 52, Browns Mills

Holly Anderson, 26, Pemberton

Linda Mayberry, 47, Pemberton

David W. Furter, 61, Palmyra

Troopers say from September to December of last year, they uncovered a large-scale narcotics operation involving Anderson who "was trafficking substantial quantities of heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine, with David W. Furter serving as a key supplier of bulk methamphetamine."

Authorities described a key portion of their investigation:

As the investigation progressed, [detectives] saw Furter place a red bag into a mailbox at 1495 Junction Road. They conducted a motor vehicle stop on Furter and seized cocaine and currency. Shortly thereafter, detectives saw Anderson retrieve the red bag and attempted to initiate a motor vehicle stop. Anderson refused to stop, struck a Troop Car and fled the scene.

During the pursuit, Anderson discarded a red bag, which law enforcement later recovered, discovering approximately one pound of methamphetamine inside. He continued to flee and ultimately struck a New Hanover Police K-9 vehicle before stopping in front of 422 Ridgeview Avenue, where officers took him into custody.

Law enforcement executed multiple residential and vehicle search warrants which they say yielded the following items:

1 kilogram of Fentanyl

1 pound of methamphetamine

12 ounces of cocaine

21 bricks of heroin (white wax folds, no stamp)

24 bricks of heroin (blue wax folds, no stamp)

119 Amphetamine pills

59 Oxycodone pills

97 Valium pills

Blenders, measuring spoons, wax folds, and other drug-packaging materials

$25,848 in U.S. currency

A money counter

One Remington Model 1100 12-gauge shotgun

One Sportsman 12-gauge pump-action shotgun

William Anderson, Mayberry, Pleason, Picozzi, and Furter are being held at the Burlington County Jail. Holly and Leslie Anderson were charged and released pending a future court date.

The case is being prosecuted by the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.