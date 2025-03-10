The Atlantic City Police Department says they have arrested seven men from three separate investigations into alleged drug dealing in the World's Play Ground.

Authorities say on February 20th, two ACPD detectives learned that 39-year-old Sefereno Castro of Atlantic City was, "selling heroin from a vehicle in Renaissance Plaza," on the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue.

There, detectives approached Castro but he locked himself in his vehicle and would not come out. He eventually exited and was arrested. Cops say they found 100 individual bags of heroin and then a K9 found another 905 bags of heroin, 64.5 grams of cocaine, 51 grams of PCP, a small amount of methamphetamine, and items used in the distribution of drugs.

On March 4th, cops executed a search warrant at a motel room in the 3000 block of Pacific Avenue. In that room, five men were arrested and cops say they found evidence of the manufacturing and distribution of drugs, almost 6 ounces of cocaine, 10 grams of unpackaged heroin, 111 individual bags of heroin, and small amounts of methamphetamine, mushrooms, and ecstasy.

On March 6th, officials learned that a vehicle was entering Atlantic City and its occupant had an illegal firearm. Detectives utilized the department’s automated license plate readers to determine when that vehicle entered the City and they located it on Pacific Avenue.

Detectives were waiting for a marked patrol car to respond to conduct a motor vehicle stop when the driver, Michael Horton, parked the vehicle, left it running, and entered a motel in the beach block of Kentucky Avenue. Detectives approached Horton and attempted to have him return to his vehicle. Horton refused to acknowledge the detective’s orders and was taken into custody after initially resisting arrest.

According to police, he had several active warrants for his arrest and had small amounts of cocaine and heroin.

Horton had a room at that motel, which he was allegedly using to produce crack cocaine. Inside his vehicle, detectives say they recovered a loaded handgun, 67 grams of cocaine, 150 individual bags of heroin, and items used in the distribution of narcotics.

ARRESTED: Serefeno Castro, 39, of Atlantic City

Serefeno Castro, 39, of Atlantic City CHARGES: Possession of CDS (seven counts), possession of CDS with intent to distribute (five counts), possession of CDS with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone (five counts), money laundering, obstruction of justice, and possession of CDS paraphernalia

ARRESTED: Jose Perez, 28, of Pleasantville

Jose Perez, 28, of Pleasantville CHARGES: Maintaining a narcotic production facility, possession of CDS (four counts), possession of CDS with intent to distribute (two counts), money laundering, and possession of CDS paraphernalia

ARRESTED: Dante Perez, 31, of Atlantic City

Dante Perez, 31, of Atlantic City CHARGES: Maintaining a narcotic production facility, possession of CDS (four counts), possession of CDS with intent to distribute (two counts), money laundering, and possession of CDS paraphernalia

ARRESTED: Luis Rivas-Florian, 23, of Galloway

Luis Rivas-Florian, 23, of Galloway CHARGES: Maintaining a narcotic production facility, possession of CDS (four counts), possession of CDS with intent to distribute (two counts), money laundering, and possession of CDS paraphernalia

ARRESTED: Wayne Timms, 39, of Atlantic City

Wayne Timms, 39, of Atlantic City CHARGES: Maintaining a narcotic production facility, possession of CDS (four counts), possession of CDS with intent to distribute (two counts), money laundering, and possession of CDS paraphernalia

ARRESTED: Jean Luis Mesquita, 28, of Atlantic City

Jean Luis Mesquita, 28, of Atlantic City CHARGES: Maintaining a narcotic production facility, possession of CDS (four counts), possession of CDS with intent to distribute (two counts), money laundering, and possession of CDS paraphernalia

ARRESTED: Michael Horton, 32, of Mays Landing

Michael Horton, 32, of Mays Landing CHARGES: Maintaining a narcotic production facility, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon while committing a CDS offense, certain person not to possess a weapon, possession of a large capacity magazine, possession of hollow-point ammunition, possession of CDS (two counts), possession of CDS with intent to distribute (two counts), possession of CDS with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone (two counts), money laundering, resisting arrest, obstruction of justice, aggravated assault on a police officer, possession of CDS paraphernalia, and refusal to submit to fingerprinting.

All seven were remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.