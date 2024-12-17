One man is dead and three people were hurt, including a driver who has been charged with DWI, in a Monday night crash in Atlantic County.

The Egg Harbor Township Police Department says at about 9:00, their officers were called to Blackman Road between Brookside and Meadow Drives for a report of a head-on accident.

According to police, an investigation revealed that a 2006 Mercury Mountaineer was headed northbound on Blackman Rd. when it crossed the center line into oncoming traffic. As it continued in the wrong lane, it hit a 2015 Honda CRV traveling southbound on Blackman Rd. in a head-on collision.

The driver of the Honda CRV, 72-year-old Joseph Natale of Somers Point, suffered life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

His front-seat passenger, 28-year-old Tobias Natale, was injured in the crash and taken to an area hospital.

Blackman Road between Brookside and Meadow Drives in Egg Harbor Twp NJ - Photo: Google Maps Blackman Road between Brookside and Meadow Drives in Egg Harbor Twp NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

The driver of the Mercury Mountaineer, 38-year-old Oriel Dixon of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested for driving while impaired. Police say a juvenile was in her vehicle at the time of the crash and both were evaluated for minor injuries.

Police say additional charges are forthcoming as their investigation continues.

Blackman Rd. was closed for about four hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.

Ofc. Robert Moran, Ofc. Kevin Brady, and Sgt. Edward Stearns of the Egg Harbor Township Police Department's Traffic Safety Unit are investigating the crash.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

22 More Random Old South Jersey Pictures I Found on My Cell Phone Let's go back in time and see if you remember any of these things in South Jersey. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman