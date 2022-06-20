Authorities say a 76-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Middle Township last Friday afternoon.

The accident, according to the Middle Township Police Department, happened at around 1:50 PM in the 800 block of Hand Avenue in Cape May Court House.

Officers arriving at the scene reportedly found an overturned vehicle with the driver trapped inside. First responders extricated the driver, 76-year-old Anita Stenger of Avalon, who was taken to Cape Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

The initial investigation reveals the vehicle was traveling west on Hand Avenue, when the vehicle slowly crossed the center line and then the eastbound lane prior to making contact with a tree causing the vehicle to roll over.

Get our free mobile app

Police say numerous crews assisted at the accident scene including the Goshen Fire Department, Green Creek Fire Department, Rio Grande Fire Department, Inspira Ambulance Services, and AtlantiCare Paramedics.

The 25 Most Dangerous Roads in New Jersey