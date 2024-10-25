78-year-old man killed crossing busy road in Vineland, NJ

A 78-year-old man was killed while crossing a busy road in Cumberland County Wednesday evening.

The accident happened just after 5 PM at North Main Road (County Route 555) and Fairmount Avenue in Vineland.

The Vineland Police Department says an investigation revealed 56-year-old Tonia Bergamo of Vineland was driving a Cadillac SRX and making a left turn from Fairmount Avenue to head south on Main Road when she struck a pedestrian in the center turn lane of Main Road as he was crossing the roadway.

That pedestrian, 78-year-old George Chryssomitis, also of Vineland, sustained significant injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

North Main Road and Fairmount Avenue in Vineland as seen in 2023 - Photo: Google Maps

No charges had been filed as of Friday morning as police continue their investigation.

Ofc. Christian Morales of the Vineland Police Department's Traffic Safety Unit is the lead investigator of the case. Anyone with information is asked to call (856) 691-4111.