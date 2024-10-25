A Vineland man now potentially faces life in prison in connection to a fatal shooting on Route 55 more than four years ago.

The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office says a jury returned verdicts of guilty against Marese Washington, Jr., on three counts:

First-degree murder

First-degree conspiracy to commit murder

Second-degree aggravated assault

During the trial, the State presented evidence that on July 24th, 2020, state troopers responded to what was initially reported as a car accident at mile marker 28.2 in the northbound lane of Route 55 in Millville.

At the scene, however, authorities discovered Kesean Bey was in the driver's seat of his vehicle with a gunshot wound to his head. Bey died from his injuries in February 2022.

Northbound Route 55 at mile marker 28.2 in Millville NJ - Photo: Google Maps

An investigation involving surveillance footage, ballistic evidence, and cell phone location data led to the arrest of Washington in August 2020.

After Bey died, Washington was indicted for murder and related charges.

Sentencing is scheduled for December 6th. Washington faces 30 years to life in prison.

This matter was investigated by the New Jersey State Police and the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office. Cumberland County Assistant Prosecutors Holly Fanelle and Charles Wettstein represented the prosecution; Ronald Thompson, Esq, represented Washington.