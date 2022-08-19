Authorities in Atlantic County say a 39-year-old man from Mays Landing has pleaded guilty to charges of sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

On Thursday, Christian R. Navarette pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, one amended count of second-degree sexual assault, and one count of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child by filming a prohibited sexual act.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says on December 19, 2019, law enforcement officers received information about a sexual assault against a juvenile. As an investigation progressed, officials analyzed, "[the] defendant’s cell phone and observed that Navarette had over 80 videos where he filmed the victim engaged in sexual acts with him."

Navarette admitted that on or about between the dates of July 18, 2017 and December 15, 2019, in his home in Hamilton Township, he committed numerous acts of sexual penetration on the victim. Defendant further admitted that he filmed the victim while engaged in those acts and he stored the videos on his personal cell phone.

A plea deal calls for an aggregate sentence of 25 years in state prison and Navarette will be subject to Megan’s Law, parole supervision for life, and no contact with the victim.

Sentencing is scheduled for October 3rd.

