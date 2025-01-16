83-Year-Old Galloway Twp Man Killed in Traffic Accident

A local man is dead and several people are injured following a five-car crash in Galloway Township Wednesday afternoon.

The accident happened just before 3:30 in the afternoon at the intersection of South Pitney and Collins Roads.

One person dead

Galloway Township Police say their investigation determined that James T. Johnson, 83, of Galloway was northbound on Pitney, approaching the intersection, when he came to a vehicle stopped in the roadway, attempting to turn left.

It appears Johnson tried to pass the vehicle on the left, but sideswipped it. Johnson's vehicle then continued, colliding with another car, which in turn struck two other vehicles.

A driver and a passenger in one of those vehicles were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

James T. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation. If you have information about what happened, you should contact Officer Trout at 609-652-3705 extension 5117.

SOURCE: Galloway Township Police Department.

