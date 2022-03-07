A 300-day Detour Begins Monday for Mill Road in Egg Harbor Township, NJ
As part of the Garden State Parkway widening project in Atlantic County, drivers who use one road in Egg Harbor Township will have to get used to a detour starting Monday.
And that detour could be in place for the rest of the year or roughly the next 300 days.
According to officials with Atlantic County, beginning Monday, March 7th, and continuing through the end of 2022, Mill Road will be closed to eastbound traffic between Patcong Drive and Fire Road.
The road will be open to westbound traffic only as of 3 PM Monday after the eastbound detour is put in place. The westbound lane will then remain open throughout construction.
This inconvenience is part of an $84 million New Jersey Turnpike Authority project to improve the Parkway between mile markers 30 and 35 in EHT.
Drivers who usually use the eastbound side of Mill Road can use the posted detour or find their own creative way to get around the road work.