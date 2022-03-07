As part of the Garden State Parkway widening project in Atlantic County, drivers who use one road in Egg Harbor Township will have to get used to a detour starting Monday.

Get our free mobile app

And that detour could be in place for the rest of the year or roughly the next 300 days.

According to officials with Atlantic County, beginning Monday, March 7th, and continuing through the end of 2022, Mill Road will be closed to eastbound traffic between Patcong Drive and Fire Road.

Eastbound Mill Road at Patcong Drive in Egg Harbor Township NJ in 2019 - Photo: Google Maps Eastbound Mill Road at Patcong Drive in Egg Harbor Township NJ in 2019 - Photo: Google Maps loading...

The road will be open to westbound traffic only as of 3 PM Monday after the eastbound detour is put in place. The westbound lane will then remain open throughout construction.

Westbound Mill Road at Fire Road in Egg Harbor Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps Westbound Mill Road at Fire Road in Egg Harbor Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

This inconvenience is part of an $84 million New Jersey Turnpike Authority project to improve the Parkway between mile markers 30 and 35 in EHT.

Drivers who usually use the eastbound side of Mill Road can use the posted detour or find their own creative way to get around the road work.

28 Google Maps Pictures That Show Just How Quickly EHT Has Changed Empty lots are now stores in Egg Harbor Township, NJ. Existing stores were demolished to build new ones. Roads were changed for the better -- and they put red lights around that traffic circle at the airport.