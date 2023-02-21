A Dozen People Could Easily Fit in the Shower of this $7.5 Million Home in Egg Harbor Township

Come on in, the water's fine!

There's a pretty big shower waiting for you (and your crew?) in this spectacularly huge Egg Harbor Township home that is now for sale.

The home in the Seaview section of the township is yours for just $7.5 Million.

So, what do you get for your money?

Huge home on a huge property, with a huge mortgage!

Considering if you put 20% down, your monthly payment for the mortgage, taxes, and insurance would be about $46,000. Each month.

Wow!

The house is being offered by BHHS Fox & Roach Cherry Hill and boasts 8 bedrooms and 7 1/2 bathrooms. It's about a 10,000 square foot home with luxury everything!

Check out the photos, making special note of the location of this home, right on the bay.

What do I have to do to put you in this house today?

SOURCE: Realtor.com

Luxory Surrounds You in This $7.5 Million Egg Harbor Township Home Located in the Seaview section of EHT