A Must Visit Fantastic Restaurant with a Waterfall View in New Jersey
There is nothing better when it comes to restaurants than combining a fantastic menu with breathtaking sights. That's exactly what you have at this location in Clinton, New Jersey. Great food and fabulous views.
According to a recent article by Only In Your State, you get both the food and the views at The Stone Bean which is situated near the famous Red Mill in Clinton. You can dine and watch the beautiful cascading waters of the Raritan River. According to Only In Your State, this is "the only waterfall restaurant in New Jersey". That's pretty cool and yes this whole area of Clinton is worth a trip any time of year.
"During the colder months, seasonal soups are usually offered - exactly what you need to warm yourself up when you're in the best seat in the house."
Give us your reviews. Have you been to the Stone Bean? Have you visited Clinton? Let us know what you thought and give us your recommendations. We always love and encourage your input, post your comments below.
