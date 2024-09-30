No doubt, Atlantic City commuters are getting tired of being rerouted due to the stupid drawbridge that keeps malfunctioning.

In case you're unaware of the drawbridge that sits on Route 30 (Absecon Boulevard) that connects the mainland to Atlantic City, well strap in, because you're about to get an earful.

Now, I'll admit that the news of the drawbridge getting stuck again doesn't impact me on my daily commute. Still, that doesn't mean I don't feel for everybody that needs to get into Atlantic City one way or another. For people that take that road every day, it sounds like they'll have to choose one of the other routes into the city... AGAIN.

Absecon Drawbridge Stuck Again on Route 30 in Atlantic City

The Atlantic City Police Department has confirmed that the Route 30 drawbridge is stuck once again. For all the commuters that take that route into the city everyday, this is discouraging news to say the least. Not only does that mean they'll have to switch up their entire morning and afternoon routes, but they'll have to do so for the 4th time this year alone.

The first issue began in June when there was a malfunction that kept the bridge closed in July. Then, there was the emergency repair work done in August. The bridge got stuck on September 1st which caused a bit of chaos. Now, it's stuck YET AGAIN.

Will this finally be the malfunction that gets the bridge fixed once and for all? We can all hope that will be the case, for sure. The truth is nobody really knows. Hopefully, this doesn't set anybody back too much. You can guarantee, however, that traffic will be a nightmare trying to get in and out of the city for the time-being.

The police department is pretty good with keeping the public up-to-date of the restoration progress. We should all know more as they discover new information.

