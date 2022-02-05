Absecon Police Say Local Man Was Struck and Killed on White Horse Pike

Absecon Police have identified a local man who was killed in a car-pedestrian accident on Route 30 (White Horse Pike) in Absecon.

The accident happened just after 6pm back on Monday, January 24th.

Police have identified the man as Samuel Bayley, 50. They say he died from injuries after being struck on Route 30 near Haddon Avenue.

Police say they determined "that a 2008 Hyundai Tucson, operated by Jessica Shannon, 41, of Atco, NJ was traveling east on U.S. Route 30 and struck the 50-year-old man as he was crossing the intersection."

Police also say they determined that Bayley was not in the crosswalk - and they say that was contributing factor in the crash.

Police are asking for any witnesses of the accident to call the Absecon Police Department, Traffic Safety Unit at (609) 641-0667 ext. 858.

SOURCE: Absecon Police Department.

