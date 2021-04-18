Every ACM Awards New Artist of the Year Winner Ever

For more than 55 years, the ACM Awards have celebrated some of the best new artists in country music. While the names and categories have changed over the years (is it Best New Artist? Most Promising Female Vocalist? Top New Vocal Duet?), the ACM's dedication to highlighting up-and-coming new artists has endured.

In 2022, Lainey Wilson and Parker McCollum have joined the ranks of ACM New Artist Award winners. Flip through the gallery below to learn about all of those who came before them:

The 2022 ACM Awards will take place at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium on Monday (March 7) at 8 PM ET. For the first time since 1972, the ceremony will not air on network television, but will be available to stream live on Amazon Prime Video. Dolly Parton will co-host the show with the 2021 New Male and Female Artists of the Year, Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett.

