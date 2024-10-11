After 51 years, legendary family-owned Italian bakery near Philadelphia is closing

A legendary family-owned bakery just outside of Philadelphia has announced they are closing for good after 51 years.

And the message that they posted on Facebook announcing the news Thursday is one of the most heartbreaking statements about the end of a business that we've seen in a long time.

To do this business justice, we should first paint a picture. This wasn't a big supermarket bakery that pumped out food with little effort — this was an operation that took an extreme amount of work, practically 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for half of a century.

And the news comes as quite a shock to many...

Philadelphia-area bakery closing after 51 years

That bakery is Conshohocken Italian Bakery on Jones St. in Conshohocken, which posted this message, in part, online:

We know many of you will be shocked to learn after 51 fabulous years in the Borough of Conshohocken, we will be closing our doors, forever. We will keep this short, as this is already a difficult time for our family. Times have changed, and we've done our best to navigate through the good and bad.

We have personal reasons for this decision, and it did not come lightly. It is now time for us as a family to be together. We've given you our best, and we hope it was good enough to keep those reminiscent anecdotes of Conshohocken Italian Bakery in your lives and to tell those stories of what once was, as we will continue to cherish the many memories you have given us. You have left an indelible mark.

Those with the bakery say they have not yet decided on an official closure date, but it will be sometime later this month.

