Afternoon Shooting at Absecon Apartment Complex

Absecon Police are investigation the shooting of a weapon at an apartment complex Monday afternoon.

Police say they responded to the Oyster Bay apartment complex just after 3 pm for the report of shots fired.

The complex is just off California Avenue in Absecon.

Officer on the scene found evidence that a rifle was discharged, but that's all the information that police have released. It's assumed that there were no injuries reported.

Police are asking residents in the area to "review their surveillance cameras for any footage that may assist with the investigation."

If you have information to share with police, you're asked to call the Absecon Police Department at 609-641-0667. You can also make an anonymous report by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-658-TIPS. You may also text TIPCOP plus your tip to 274637 (CRIMES).

SOURCE: Absecon Police Department.

