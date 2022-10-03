Afternoon Shooting at Absecon Apartment Complex

Afternoon Shooting at Absecon Apartment Complex

Google Maps

Absecon Police are investigation the shooting of a weapon at an apartment complex Monday afternoon.

Police say they responded to the Oyster Bay apartment complex just after 3 pm for the report of shots fired.

The complex is just off California Avenue in Absecon.

Google Maps
loading...
Get our free mobile app

Officer on the scene found evidence that a rifle was discharged, but that's all the information that police have released. It's assumed that there were no injuries reported.

Police are asking residents in the area to "review their surveillance cameras for any footage that may assist with the investigation."

If you have information to share with police, you're asked to call the Absecon Police Department at 609-641-0667. You can also make an anonymous report by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-658-TIPS. You may also text TIPCOP plus your tip to 274637 (CRIMES).

SOURCE: Absecon Police Department.

Inside The Crocodile Hunter Lodge at Steve Irwin's Australia Zoo

Take a look inside the new resort at the Australia Zoo.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving

To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Filed Under: Absecon, Police, Shooting
Categories: Cat Country Morning Show, South Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Cat Country 107.3