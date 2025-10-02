It’s official: the future is here, and apparently, it's REALLY flirty. A new national study from Vantage Point Counseling reveals something many of us didn’t see coming…

A surprising number of adults are forming intimate and even romantic relationships with AI platforms. Yes, even in New Jersey.

AI Isn’t Just for Productivity Anymore

Over 28% of U.S. adults say they’ve had at least one intimate or romantic connection with an AI. And more than half of Americans admit to having some kind of “relationship” with AI, whether that's as a friend, emotional support, or something else.

Leading the pack? ChatGPT, followed by Character.ai, then Alexa, Siri, and Gemini. That means the tools we once used to check the weather or write emails are now considered romantic confidants for a growing number of people.

Happy Couples admit to using AI for intimacy Photo by Alexander Sinn on Unsplash

Happy IRL Couples Are Still Exploring AI

One of the wildest takeaways I saw is that people in satisfying real-life relationships are actually more likely to experiment with AI intimacy. It’s not necessarily about dissatisfaction, either. It’s often about curiosity, novelty, and low-stakes emotional exploration.

But the trend isn't without its complications. AI connections can blur emotional boundaries, become addictive, and even affect how people relate to their human partners.

Is It Cheating?

Depends who you ask. Half of adults over 60 say AI intimacy isn’t cheating. Meanwhile, younger adults (18–29) are the most likely to call it unacceptable.

Either way, it’s a wake-up call for couples and therapists alike: we need to start talking about what intimacy looks like in the digital age.

