Alan Jackson Named CMT Artist of a Lifetime: ‘I’m Very Proud’

Alan Jackson will receive a major honor at the upcoming CMT Artists of the Year ceremony: The legendary singer-songwriter has been selected as CMT's Artist of a Lifetime.

The award acknowledges Jackson's illustrious career, which has spanned three decades. His accomplishments include 18 studio albums, 35 No. 1 singles, two Grammy Awards, 16 CMA Awards, 17 ACM Awards and more. He has received two CMA Awards and one ACM Award for Video of the Year, and he was named a CMT Giant in 2008. Additionally, Jackson received the first-ever Impact Award at the CMT Music Awards in 2014.

“I believe I’ve made more videos than just about anybody, and I know how important they have been in bringing my songs to life for the fans, so thank you, CMT, for all the years and for this sweet honor,” Jackson says, per CMT. “I’m very proud.”

Get our free mobile app

Jackson joins a prestigious group of artists who have also been crowned Artist of a Lifetime: These include Randy Travis, Reba McEntire, Loretta Lynn, Shania Twain, Kenny Rogers and Merle Haggard.

“We’re honored to recognize the incomparable Alan Jackson as this year’s CMT Artist of a Lifetime," note CMT producers. "For more than thirty years, his traditional sound, iconic voice and beloved catalog of music has captivated audiences across the globe, and his talent as a recording artist and songwriter are simply unmatched. From his early beginnings in Newnan, Georgia, to selling out the world’s largest stages, Alan has led fans on a musical journey that proved to be a reflection of their own lives. As his songs continue to inspire new generations of fans, we are privileged to celebrate his lifetime of accomplishments.”

The 2022 CMT Artists of the Year ceremony will take place at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville, and it will air Friday, Oct. 14 on CMT. Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Kane Brown, Luke Combs and Walker Hayes were previously announced as honorees at this year's event.

PICTURES: See Inside Alan Jackson's Massive Southern Manor Home Alan Jackson's former 18,622-square-foot plantation-style estate sits on 135 acres in Franklin, Tenn., an affluent rural suburb outside of Nashville. The staggering residence includes formal dining and living rooms, a home office with maple floors, a spacious family room with 22 ft. ceilings, a gourmet kitchen with an adjoining breakfast room and a glass-enclosed porch on the first floor. There are four bedroom suites on the second floor, along with an exercise room and nanny quarters. The third floor has a game room, home theater and a custom pub. The property sold for $28 million in 2010, making it one of the largest sales of a private residence in Nashville.