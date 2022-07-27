Alan Jackson will become a grandfather for the very first time in a matter of months, and the legendary singer has finally commented publicly on his impending new role. In a social media post from this week, Jackson shares his and wife Denise's excitement for the arrival of their new grandson.

"Our baby is having a baby. Denise and I can’t wait to meet our first grandson in December!" he writes. He also adds the hashtag "#YoullAlwaysBeMyBaby," which is the name of a song from his Where Have You Gone album written for his daughters.

Jackson's middle daughter, Ali, is the one making the singer a grandfather for the first time. In the post, he shared a photo of himself and Denise as well as a snap of a pregnant Ali with her husband, Sam Bradshaw, near the ocean. Photos shared by Jackson's eldest daughter, Mattie Jackson Selecman, reveal that the photo of Ali and her husband was taken in Nantucket. The sisters, including Jackson's youngest, Dani, were vacationing together with their respective partners.

News of Ali's pregnancy broke earlier in July, when Mattie shared photos of the gender reveal party. The baby's sex was revealed in a unique way — with Bradshaw shooting a clay pigeon that contained blue powder. The baby is due in December of 2022.

Ali and Bradshaw were married in November of 2020 at Jackson's farm. Although Ali and Dani have private Instagram pages, Mattie often shares photos and moments from their family life on her public page. She has also shared details about her grief journey after the death of her husband, Ben Selecman, in 2018. In April, she took to Instagram to introduce her boyfriend, Connor, whom she calls "an answer to prayer."

"I have believed, prayed, and claimed for 3 and a half years now that God would give me the chance to love someone with my whole heart again," she wrote alongside the post. "Other dear widow friends assured me that my heart could heal and expand to love two people equally, though differently. And I hoped so desperately that would really be true."

