Alan Jackson Found a Compromise for Woman Hoping to Spread Mother’s Ashes at His Home
An Alan Jackson fan who'd hoped to spread her late mother's ashes at the star's Nashville home didn't get her wish, but she got enough.
Maine native Sue Castle was in Nashville last week hoping to fulfill her mom's final wish. She didn't have a plan for how'd she would find Jackson's house or convince him to let her spread her mother's ashes, but she was willing to do anything necessary.
Her mom — Mary Ann "Marie" Gallant — was a lifelong fan who even got to dance to "Remember When" with Jackson during a 2015 concert in Portland.
AJ's Good Time Bar on Nashville's famed Lower Broadway was a pretty good place for Castle to start her quest. The Sun Journal followed up with her and learned that because of their reporting and the viral nature of the story, Jackson's team knew she was coming. A music producer got ahold of her on her first morning there, and when she got to AJ's, she learned that the staff and management there knew the story, too. In fact, they knew she was coming.
Even better, Jackson remembered Gallant and told the manager she was a sweet lady. That made it possible for her daughter to get free food and drinks for life at the bar, and so much more.
Instead of going forward with spreading the ashes, everyone agreed to let a display she'd made highlighting her mother's fandom be featured in the bar. That was enough. Castle admits to the newspaper that Jackson's want to travel between homes made it hard to figure which was best for her mom's final resting place, anyway.
The trip and compassion "helped my heart," she says.