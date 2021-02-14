American Idol has produced some of the most talked-about names in country music. From Carrie Underwood to Scotty McCreery and Kelly Clarkson, there's no doubt that super-successes have emerged from the show — but what happened to the other country contestants? How much have they grown and changed over the years?

Looking back on the fashion, song choices and hairstyles, it's amazing how far each of these singers has come. From their first auditions to their latest recordings and tours, their vocals, stage presence and music have changed and kept improving since their first brushes with the entertainment industry.

American Idol returned to ABC for the third season of its reboot on Feb. 16. Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry are back again this year as judges, along with Ryan Seacrest as host. Country music has been well-represented this year, with standout performances from Arthur Gunn and Doug Kiker among the early favorites, while Grace Leer became a fan favorite during her run on the show.

Scroll through below to see some of your favorite American Idol contestants from the past then and now.

See American Idol Contestants Then and Now