Did you know there's a "golden ratio" that equates to exactly that in everyday life?

Get ready for some math...

Golden Ratio Math In Notebook Photo by Luka Savcic on Unsplash loading...

What Is The "Golden Ratio?"

According to Mathnasium, they refer to the "golden ratio" as what happens when the ratio of the whole line (A + B) to the longer part (A) is the same as the ratio of the longer part (A) to the shorter part (B).

In math, it looks like this: (A + B) / A = A / B

Golden Ratio Math Photo by Thomas T on Unsplash loading...

If you know anything about PEMDAS (Please Excuse My Dear Aunt Sally), which is something they drilled into us when I was a kid, you're supposed to solve a math equation from left to right, starting with whatever is inside the parentheses, then exponent, followed by multiplication &/or division, then addition &/or subtraction, whichever of both sets comes first.

The answer to the golden ratio is rounded to about 1.618. That quantity is represented by the Greek letter, phi.

Golden Ratio Seashell Photo by Content Pixie on Unsplash loading...

The Golden Ratio In Real Life

You can see the golden ratio at work in real life in art and architecture like the Mona Lisa and even the pyramids. Even certain spiraled seashells are considered perfect examples of the golden ratio found out in the real world.

You can even see it in Philadelphia. Yes... The City of Brotherly Love.

America's Most Perfect Landmark Found In Philadelphia Photo by Ernie Journeys on Unsplash loading...

America's Most Perfect Landmark In Philadelphia

The golden ratio equation has led to the determination that Philadelphia's own Independence Hall is the most exquisite landmark in the US.

The golden ratio is 1.618 and the hall has a deviation of only .04. The building's proportions and symmetry all show why it's the closest thing America has to perfection in terms of golden ratio standards (YAY MATH).

If anybody ever tries to say Philly ain't beautiful... Tell them about our golden ratio work of art that is Independence Hall.

