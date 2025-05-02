Iced coffee without having to leave my beach chair? Sounds like the perfect beach day!

That could be you this summer as long as you grab a Brigantine beach tag.

The folks at Mission Cafe have just announced they're planning to hit the beach come summer 2025.

They plan on rolling their iced coffee cart right onto the sand. No more packing up your chair and schlepping down the street just to get your caffeine fix.

Now you can sip some of the freshest coffee in town without ever leaving the beach.

Here's the thing... Mission Cafe does soooo much more than just serve you some great coffee.

Coffee With A Mission

Mission Cafe isn’t just about keeping South Jersey caffeinated. Their name says it all. They've got a mission that we can all get behind. Believe it or not, a portion of every coffee you buy goes directly to ocean cleanup efforts.

While you’re sipping that delicious iced coffee with your toes in the sand, you’re also helping keep that same beach clean for the next generation.

Think of them like the Tom’s Shoes of the coffee world. Every sip you enjoy actually supports something bigger. Mission Cafe is serious about giving back.

A More Impactful Beach Day

So this summer, when you’re hitting Brigantine, skip the long coffee run and look for the Mission Cafe cart right on the beach. It's local love, smooth brews, and a cleaner ocean all in one cup.

Keep an eye out for that cart, and don’t forget to bring your reusable cup!

