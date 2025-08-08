If you’re looking for a nostalgic escape and a killer cup of coffee, Café Crema in Gloucester City is calling your name.

This brand-new, 80s-themed coffee shop opened just last month, and it’s already giving South Jersey a major nostalgic vibe check… in the best way.

Step Into The 80s

Located at 100 S Broadway Street (at Cumberland), Cafe Crema feels like stepping onto the set of your favorite throwback movie. Neon lights, cassette tapes, and mid-80s pop culture touches are everywhere you look.

A recent reel from @travelingwithcva on Instagram gives you a peek inside, and honestly, it looks like the perfect place to hang out, snap some pics, and soak up the retro aesthetic.

Homemade Everything? Yes, Please

Let’s talk food and drinks. The breakfast and lunch menu features casual bites made from scratch. Word on the street is the quality is next-level.

Multiple sources already confirm that the owner, Andy, doesn’t cut corners. The flavored syrups (think vanilla, blueberry, cherry, and more) are made in-house. People who've already gone to check it out say you really can taste the difference.

From your morning cold brew to a cozy lunch break sandwich, everything here is crafted with serious care. It’s not just about the theme. It’s about real flavor, too.

You’re New Favorite Caffeine Fix

Whether you're a caffeine junkie, an 80s baby at heart, or just looking for your new go-to coffee spot in South Jersey, Café Crema sounds (and looks) like it's worth the trip.

You'll go for the vibes, stay for the food and leave with a few new Insta-worthy pics and videos.

