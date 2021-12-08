Authorities say an Ocean County man, who was convicted on a child porn charge in 2018, has now admitted to recently possessing thousands of images and videos depicting child sexual abuse.

Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael Honig says 34-year-old Andrew Ramey of Brick pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography on Tuesday.

According to court documents,

From March 13, 2020, through June 8, 2020, Ramey downloaded and shared material containing images of child sexual abuse, via the BitTorrent Network, a publicly available online peer-to-peer (P2P) file-sharing network of linked computers. . . . Law enforcement used investigative software to access the BitTorrent Network and downloaded video files containing images of child sexual abuse from a device or devices assigned to an IP address at Ramey’s residence. On Nov. 13, 2020, law enforcement searched Ramey’s residence and seized mobile phones belonging to Ramey.

Officials say those phones contained thousands of images and videos containing images of child sexual abuse.

In a prior federal prosecution in 2018, Ramey was convicted of one count of possession of child pornography. Now that he is a repeat offender, he faces 10 to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 12th.

