NJ’s Had It Up To Here With The Stupid Green And Blue Text Wars
Everybody has that friend that hearts each and every text message that's sent in the group chat. If you're in a chat with majority iPhone users, those Android green bubbles are total vibe killers.
It's group chat chaos.
If you've ever been a group chat gone sideways because someone dared to have an Android, you're definitely not alone.
According to some new data from Secure Data Recovery, New Jersey ranks 11th in the country for being the most annoyed by iOS and Android not playing nice in the sandbox.
Shame Game: iPhone vs. Android
iPhone users in NJ... we're not exactly innocent. 55% of people surveyed admit to shaming an Android user just for having a green bubble (they are REALLY annoying though). Android users are definitely feeling the hate. 58% of them say they've been shamed (sorry 😭), which puts NJ as the 8th highest in the nation for Android-related roasting.
Green vs. Blue Bubbles: Now, It's Personal
All the green vs. blue bubble tension is more than just drama. 33% of New Jersey residents say the color of a text bubble actually annoys them. It's 2025... shouldn't we have solved this by now??
Blurry Photos Between iPhones And Androids Are Ruining Friendships In NJ
Worse than the bubble color? The blurry pics and low-quality videos that come through in all the mixed group chats. 58% of residents say poor photo and video quality when texting between the two different types of phones is seriously THE WORST.
- READ MORE: NJ's Number One Beach Destination Revealed
It really is annoying when the video your friend took of you at the concert comes over looking like it was filmed on a potato.
Whether you're team iPhone or Android, maybe it's time we stop judging and start demanding tech that actually works across all the different platforns? That'd be great.
7 Must-Have Cell Phones From The Early 2000s
Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal
31 Random Old South Jersey Pictures I Found on My Cell Phone
Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman