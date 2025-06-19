Everybody has that friend that hearts each and every text message that's sent in the group chat. If you're in a chat with majority iPhone users, those Android green bubbles are total vibe killers.

It's group chat chaos.

If you've ever been a group chat gone sideways because someone dared to have an Android, you're definitely not alone.

According to some new data from Secure Data Recovery, New Jersey ranks 11th in the country for being the most annoyed by iOS and Android not playing nice in the sandbox.

iPhone vs. Android Texting Wars Photo by Jonas Leupe via Unsplash loading...

Shame Game: iPhone vs. Android

iPhone users in NJ... we're not exactly innocent. 55% of people surveyed admit to shaming an Android user just for having a green bubble (they are REALLY annoying though). Android users are definitely feeling the hate. 58% of them say they've been shamed (sorry 😭), which puts NJ as the 8th highest in the nation for Android-related roasting.

Apple vs Android Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash loading...

Green vs. Blue Bubbles: Now, It's Personal

All the green vs. blue bubble tension is more than just drama. 33% of New Jersey residents say the color of a text bubble actually annoys them. It's 2025... shouldn't we have solved this by now??

Blurry Photos Android to iPhone Photo by Crystal Jo on Unsplash loading...

Blurry Photos Between iPhones And Androids Are Ruining Friendships In NJ

Worse than the bubble color? The blurry pics and low-quality videos that come through in all the mixed group chats. 58% of residents say poor photo and video quality when texting between the two different types of phones is seriously THE WORST.

It really is annoying when the video your friend took of you at the concert comes over looking like it was filmed on a potato.

Whether you're team iPhone or Android, maybe it's time we stop judging and start demanding tech that actually works across all the different platforns? That'd be great.

